IRS agent from Massachusetts charged with filing false tax returns for 3 years

BOSTON - An IRS agent from Swampscott was arrested and faces federal charges after prosecutors said she filed false tax returns for three years.

Ndeye Amy Thioub, 67, was charged with filing false tax returns.

According to court documents, Thioub is a revenue agent for the Large Business and International Division of the IRS and has worked for the IRS for more than 17 years. She also worked as a visiting instructor at Salem State University.

When she filed her tax returns for 2017, 2018 and 2019, she allegedly filed a false Schedule C, claiming a business loss for an "import and export" business she claimed she had. She also allegedly underreported her income by about $42,805 in 2017, $20,324 in 2018 and $27,063 in 2019.

Thioub is due in federal court in Boston on Wednesday afternoon.