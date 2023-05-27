Swampscott's Field of Heroes honors fallen service members

SWAMPSCOTT - As so many look ahead to a long Memorial Day Weekend, the town of Swampscott looks back - offering a solemn thank you to our own neighbors who made the ultimate sacrifice, for strangers. For the fifth year, the Field of Heroes outside Town Hall honors more than 350 Massachusetts men and women who lost their lives in service - or to war's invisible wounds - following the 9/11 attacks.

"Thinking about all the good stuff you have, think about the price of all that; That leaves a big impact on me, understanding what our freedom really costs," said Boy Scout volunteer Adrian Laporte.

The thoughtful details of this display - the colorful images and words from their own families - mean everything to those families, the people who love these heroes most and feel their absence every day.

Field of Heroes outside Swampscott Town hall CBS Boston

"Losing a child to war, you become a thread of that piece of American fabric. Everything changes. I love America. A deep, deep love for this country - and it took a little boy to show me what that was," said Jodi Cabino Cipriano of her hero, son Shayne.

That love for our country, and humble gratitude for courage and sacrifice, are lessons the youngest passersby can carry with them for their lives.

"I think for every generation we kind of lose touch as to what sacrifice really is about. When we complain about our day-to-day things going on in our lives. This really brings home why we're here," said organizer Mike Sweeney, who serves as Veterans Services director for Lynn and Swampscott.

"I feel bad for all these people that died. They did a lot for us. I want to make it worth it for them. A lot of people should come see this. It's important," said 12-year-old Billy Collins, who rode his bike over to ask how he could help setting up.