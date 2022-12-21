Swampscott chiropractor accused of indecently assaulting patient during appointment
SWAMPSCOTT – A Swampscott chiropractor is accused assaulting a patient during an appointment.
Doctor Ilan Amar owns A Touch of Health on Humphrey Street in Swampscott.
He turned himself into police on Tuesday.
A judge banned Amar from treating any more patients until the trial is over.
A hand-written sign left at the facility informs patients A Touch of Health is closed "indefinitely."
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.