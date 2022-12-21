Watch CBS News
Local News

Swampscott chiropractor accused of indecently assaulting patient during appointment

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

Swampscott chiropractor accused of indecently assaulting patient during appointment
Swampscott chiropractor accused of indecently assaulting patient during appointment 00:15

SWAMPSCOTT – A Swampscott chiropractor is accused assaulting a patient during an appointment.

Doctor Ilan Amar owns A Touch of Health on Humphrey Street in Swampscott.

He turned himself into police on Tuesday.

A judge banned Amar from treating any more patients until the trial is over.

A hand-written sign left at the facility informs patients A Touch of Health is closed "indefinitely." 

CBSBoston.com Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on December 21, 2022 / 7:10 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.