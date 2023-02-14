Baby seal in Swampscott draws a crowd; Onlookers asked to keep their distance
SWAMPSCOTT - A baby seal is attracting attention in Swampscott.
Authorities have cordoned off the area around the seal, not far from the beach, with police tape.
"Many people have approached the seal to take pictures," the Swampscott Police Department said. "Animal Control asks that you give the seal space as they work with other local agencies."
Police are warning pet owners walking by to make sure their dogs are leashed, because "even a baby seal will defend itself and cause significant injuries."
