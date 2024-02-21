Massachusetts man arrested with rocket launcher and crack cocaine in his car, police say

SUTTON – A man was arrested in Sutton after police say he had a rocket launcher and crack cocaine inside his car.

On Wednesday, Sutton police said Det. Alex Sinni was doing surveillance on a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot of the Red Roof Inn.

The driver was identified as Harvey Johnson of Spencer.

When Sinni approached the car and began talking to the driver, he saw what was believed to be drug paraphernalia.

Police said the detective then searched the car. He allegedly found an M190 U.S. Army rocket launcher and crack cocaine.

A Sutton man allegedly had a rocket launcher in his car. Sutton Police

"Needless to say, the rocket launcher and drugs were seized by Det. Sinni and Mr. Johnson was charged with both of them," Sutton police said, adding that it took some research to determine how to take possession of a rocket launcher.

The rocket launcher was eventually turned over to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms.

Johnson was charged with possession of crack cocaine and possession of an incendiary device.