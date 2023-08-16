Watch CBS News
Fire on freight train car behind Notre Dame Street in Westfield ruled suspicious by police

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

WESTFIELD - Fire and police departments in Westfield are asking for the public's help as they investigate a fire on a freight train car Tuesday night.

The fire happened on the railroad car behind Notre Dame Street. Westfield firefighters said signs of forced entry and other property damage were found at the scene.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire but everything inside the freight car was destroyed.

Anyone with information on the fire is asked to call police.

First published on August 16, 2023 / 5:51 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

