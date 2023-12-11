Police: Suspicious death under investigation after woman found dead in East Bridgewater
EAST BRIDGEWATER - Police are investigating what they're calling a suspicious death after a woman was found dead in East Bridgewater Sunday morning.
The Plymouth Country District Attorney said the woman was found unresponsive on Belmont Street. She died at the scene.
The woman has not been identified.
Investigators said the woman's death does not appear to be random.
No other information was immediately available.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.