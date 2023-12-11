Watch CBS News
Local News

Police: Suspicious death under investigation after woman found dead in East Bridgewater

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

Woman found dead in East Bridgewater
Woman found dead in East Bridgewater 00:22

EAST BRIDGEWATER - Police are investigating what they're calling a suspicious death after a woman was found dead in East Bridgewater Sunday morning.

The Plymouth Country District Attorney said the woman was found unresponsive on Belmont Street. She died at the scene.

The woman has not been identified.

Investigators said the woman's death does not appear to be random.

No other information was immediately available.

WBZ-News Staff
wbz-news-logo-black.jpg

The WBZ News team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WBZ.com.

First published on December 11, 2023 / 12:07 AM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.