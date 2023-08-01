Suspects arrested in Boylston Street watch store robbery held without bail

BOSTON - Three men accused of a smash and grab at a high-end Boylston Street watch store are being held without bail.

Akari Cummings, 21, of Dorchester; Jaydrian Diaz, 20, of Jamaica Plain; and Isiah McPherson, 21 faced a judge Monday and pleaded not guilty. A fourth suspect remains on the run.

On Friday night, prosecutors say the suspects broke into Audemars Piguet Boutique Boston, where watches can cost anywhere from $18,000 to almost $250,000.

The suspects allegedly had hammers, grabbed watches, and fled down Boylston Street in a car. Police stopped the car nearby. Officers say they recovered eight stolen high-end watches, a small sledgehammer, other "burglarious tools", and a gun.

Nobody was hurt in the robbery.