Suspected serial killer Calvin Roberson pleads guilty to three deaths

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

SPRINGFIELD - On Wednesday, man suspected of being a serial killer in western Massachusetts pleaded guilty to killing three people.

Calvin Roberson has been in federal custody for two years, charged with the kidnapping and murder of a Chicopee man. While looking into that case, investigators linked the Waterbury, Connecticut, man to several other unsolved murders in Springfield.

Roberson pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the deaths of Loan Nguyen, 30, of Springfield who was shot to death during an attempted robbery of Perfect Nails II in 2006; Yonaides Pichardo, 28, of Springfield, who was found shot in the head in his car in 2016; and David Pichardo, 27, of Springfield who was shot to death while doing laundry at a laundromat in 2017.

Roberson could face the death penalty.

First published on April 18, 2023 / 5:11 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

