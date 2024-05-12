Police investigate suspected drowning after canoe capsizes in Halifax

HALIFAX - Police are investigating the suspected drowning of a man in a lake in Halifax, according to the Plymouth County District Attorney. On Sunday morning, Halifax police received a 911 call for a capsized canoe at a boat ramp on White Island Road.

When police officers and firefighters arrived, an adult and two children had already exited the water safely. A man was reported missing underneath the water.

The Plymouth County Technical Rescue Dive Team and several local fire departments responded to search for the man. At about 12:42 p.m, approximately two hours after the 911 call, the dive team located the missing man.

The man, who has not been identified, was transported to Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital where he pronounced dead.

The incident is being investigated by the Massachusetts State Police, Halifax police and Massachusetts Environmental Police.