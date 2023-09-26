"Survivor" returns for season 45 Wednesday, Sept. 27 at 8 p.m. ET
"Survivor" announced Tuesday the 18 new castaways who will compete against each other when the iconic reality series premieres its milestone 45th edition and kicks off a historic season of extended 90-minute original episodes, on Wednesday, Sept. 27 (8:00-9:30 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. The series, which is currently nominated for three Emmys, including Outstanding Reality Competition Program, is also available to stream on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs). The show is hosted by Emmy Award winner Jeff Probst.
After 23 years on television and 652 episodes, the groundbreaking broadcast hit and most-watched reality show on Paramount+ returns with the biggest season of the greatest game ever played. Through longer weekly episodes, "Survivor" will take a deeper dive into the players' stories as they're stranded on the stunning islands of Fiji. Viewers will watch as castaways form a society and adapt to their physical and social surroundings while contending with treacherous new elements and navigating an ever-shifting social game. This determined group will be divided into three tribes of six and face a faster, grittier season from the moment they step on the beach. The moral dilemmas and extreme situations will test even the strongest competitor, and the mental and physical challenges require players to constantly evolve their strategies to survive another day.
The dynamic individuals competing on the milestone 45th season are from diverse backgrounds and bring fresh perspectives to this new era of the game, with the same ultimate goal: to outwit, outplay and outlast. And in the end, only one will remain to claim the title of Sole Survivor and win the $1 million prize.
The following are the 18 new castaways competing this fall:
Name: Julie Alley
Age: 49
Hometown: Brentwood, Tenn.
Current Residence: Brentwood, Tenn.
Occupation: Estate attorney
Name: Nicholas "Sifu" Alsup
Age: 30
Hometown: O'Fallon, Ill.
Current Residence: O'Fallon, Ill.
Occupation: Gym owner
Name: Drew Basile
Age: 23
Hometown: Birmingham, Mich.
Current Residence: Philadelphia, Pa.
Occupation: Grad student
Name: Sabiyah Broderick
Age: 28
Hometown: Locust Grove, Ga.
Current Residence: Jacksonville, N.C.
Occupation: Truck driver
Name: Austin Li Coon
Age: 26
Hometown: San Jose, Calif.
Current Residence: Chicago, Ill.
Occupation: Grad student
Name: Brandon Donlon
Age: 26
Hometown: Sicklerville, N.J.
Current Residence: Sicklerville, N.J.
Occupation: Content producer
Name: Sean Edwards
Age: 35
Hometown: Lawrence, N.J.
Current Residence: Provo-Orem, Utah
Occupation: School principal
Name: Emily Flippen
Age: 28
Hometown: McKinney, Texas
Current Residence: Laurel, Md.
Occupation: Investment analyst
Name: Kaleb Gebrewold
Age: 29
Hometown: Port Coquitlam, British Columbia
Current Residence: Vancouver, British Columbia
Occupation: Software sales
Name: Janani Krishnan-Jha (stage name: J. Maya)
Age: 24
Hometown: San Francisco, Calif.
Current Residence: Los Angeles, Calif.
Occupation: Singer
Name: Brandon "Brando" Meyer
Age: 23
Hometown: Oak Park, Calif.
Current Residence: Seattle, Wash.
Occupation: Software developer
Name: Kendra McQuarrie
Age: 31
Hometown: Haverhill, Mass.
Current Residence: Steamboat Springs, Colo.
Occupation: Bartender
Name: Kellie Nalbandian
Age: 30
Hometown: Weston, Conn.
Current Residence: New York, N.Y.
Occupation: Critical care nurse
Name: Jake O'Kane
Age: 26
Hometown: Hanson, Mass.
Current Residence: Boston, Mass.
Occupation: Attorney
Name: Bruce Perreault
Age: 47
Hometown: West Warwick, R.I.
Current Residence: Warwick, R.I.
Occupation: Insurance agent
Name: Hannah Rose
Age: 33
Hometown: Woodbridge, Conn.
Current Residence: Baltimore City, Md.
Occupation: Therapist
Name: Katurah Topps
Age: 35
Hometown: St. Louis, Mo.
Current Residence: Brooklyn, N.Y.
Occupation: Civil rights attorney
Name: Dee Valladares
Age: 26
Hometown: Havana, Cuba
Current Residence: Miami, Fla.
Occupation: Entrepreneur
