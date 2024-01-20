Supporters denied entry from Trump event in Manchester, N. H.

N.H. voters attempt to push into building where Trump rally held after being denied entry

N.H. voters attempt to push into building where Trump rally held after being denied entry

N.H. voters attempt to push into building where Trump rally held after being denied entry

MANCHESTER N.H. - Supporters were denied entry to a Trump rally in Manchester, New Hampshire on Saturday after it reached capacity.

Ticket holders had waited in below freezing temperatures for hours at Southern New Hampshire University Arena, and after being denied entry they attempted to rush into the building just after 6 p.m.

Former President Donald Trump was scheduled to take the stage at 7 p.m. and rally voters behind him before the primary on Tuesday.

"That's why we came. We came to hear him talk, hear what he's going to do for the next four years, and make America great again," Matt Purcell said.

The rally also attracted people who were not supporters of the former President.

"I could honestly understand why they voted for him in 2016 right, he had no proven track record, you know he was a celebrity, we're a culture that loves that. In 2020 he had proven himself unfit to be President, but I respect the right to have an opinion," Catherine Johnson said.

According to the New Hampshire Secretary of State more than 400,000 voters are expected to turn out.

Trump had previously attained 36% of New Hampshire voters in 2016.