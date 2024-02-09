Super Bowl parties in Boston for Chiefs, 49ers and Taylor Swift fans

BOSTON - If you are a transplant member of the 49er Faithful or Chiefs Kingdom, or a Swiftie, there is a Super Bowl party for you in Greater Boston.

There's just one place to cheer for the Chiefs in and around Boston Sunday: Josephine in Somerville. Chef Michael Scelfo grew up in Kansas City, making this Super Bowl a celebration of his football, but mostly, his food.

"We've got a cocktail named after Coach, Big Red. We're doing our kicked-up version of pigs in blankets, which is fun game day food and then we're doing a barbecue chicken pizza. We have a smoker in the back and Gates barbecue sauce from Kansas City which is legendary," Scelfo said of his game day menu.

But downtown at The Point, the 49ers Faithful of Boston have been taking over the second floor on game days for more than a decade. Sunday, they'll fill the whole bar - celebrating this team.

"I mean the Brock Purdy/Mr. Irrelevant to the Super Bowl in two years is absolutely a Cinderella story everybody has to love," said fan April Tharpe, who moved to Boston 10 years ago.

And even if you don't, everyone loves breakfast.

"They also have brunch all day which is very exciting. Pancakes!" said fan Emily Chong.

But if you're just entering your football fan era, "You Need to Calm Down" and get to Earls. The Prudential restaurant is celebrating this "Love Story" "All Too Well."

"We have a Taylor playlist that's all ready to go. Tons of decorations, tons of prizes to give away. Lots of fun games, Taylor specific appetizers, desserts, cocktails. Everything Taylor, you name it Earls has it," said regional director of operations Lynn MacDonald.

Haters gonna hate, but "Shake It Off," and get "Ready For It."

"I'm totally into it. I liked Taylor before she made Travis famous. I'm here for it," Scelfo said, smiling.