Sports management students from Massachusetts college get hands-on experience at Super Bowl

LAS VEGAS - The Super Bowl is just days away and as fans arrive in Las Vegas, some students from a Massachusetts college are there learning everything about the big game.

Sports management majors from Nichols College in Dudley are taking part in some hands-on learning at the Super Bowl.

"It really interests me to see how many people it takes for an NFL Super Bowl to take place," said student Andrew Digiovanni.

The program participants are spending seven days in Las Vegas, learning what it takes to produce the Super Bowl. Everything from fans to marketing and the game's effect on the city itself.

"How much branding there really is for the Super Bowl around Las Vegas," said student Spencer Berlepsch. "It's estimated the Super Bowl will bring in $600 million to the Las Vegas economy from some of the research that we've done. The Super Bowl wanted Las Vegas and Las Vegas wanted the Super Bowl."

The students are working with the NFL Super Bowl host committees, helping to make the weekend successful for fans.

"Directing fans where they need to go, helping them out they have any questions," said Berlepsch. "We'll be on the 100 level concourse, we'll be helping fans out and hopefully, we can sneak a peek of the game here and there."

The program is in its third year. It consists of 10 classroom sessions, learning about the economics of Super Bowls past and present, then they head to the big game.

"Being able to experience this first hand is the best form of learning," said professor Dr. Chris Streeter, the assistant director of sports management at Nichols College.

The Massachusetts college students said they're excited to be inside Allegiant Stadium for the first time, even if the Patriots aren't playing.

"I was lucky enough to live through the Patriots dynasty but all good things must come to an end," said Digiovanni. "I'm happy for the Chiefs, even though I might not cheer for them all the time."