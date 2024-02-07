Massachusetts salon's Super Bowl haircuts let fans look like Travis Kelce, Patrick Mahomes

READING – A Massachusetts hair salon is helping fans get ready for the Super Bowl with a fresh cut inspired by the athletes.

Whether you want to look like a member of the San Francisco 49ers or Kansas City Chiefs, they can help you at Supercuts in Reading.

"A lot of times you will see that certain players, their haircuts are always trending. You will see a lot of the younger kids, the high school kids, young men, older men who want to emulate their favorite sports player," said Nicole Muir, area supervisor at Supercuts.

Whether you want the modern mullet or the Patrick Mahomes fauxhawk, these styles are in ahead of the Super Bowl.

"It's gaining a lot of popularity. We are seeing a lot in the stores. The faded mohawks, so it's not your straight mohawk and it's got a really tight fade on the sides," Muir said.

The Travis Kelce is a popular look and make sure you take care of that beard afterwards.

"We teach people how to take care of them," Muir said. "It is really important, especially in the dry seasons, that you apply beard oil to maintain that beard. There's also a variety of beard balms that you can put in your beard to help kind of maintain and pull out the curl a little bit."

Supercuts is located at Walkers Brook Drive in Reading.