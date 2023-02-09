Waltham native to support Super Bowl flyover conducted by all-women crew
WALTHAM - A Waltham native will be part of a history-making flyover at the Super Bowl.
Lt. Jacqueline Drew, a pilot, will support the flyover conducted by an all-women crew to mark 50 years of women flying for the U.S. Navy.
The flyover of three Navy tactical squadrons will take place during the national anthem performance. It will feature two F/A-18F Super Hornets, a F-35C Lightning II and an EA-18G Growler.
Drew, a New England Patriots fan, joined the Navy after high school. She graduated from the Naval Academy in 2013 and has logged 1,000 total flight hours.
"I take enormous pride in being from Massachusetts," she said. "Between my family support system and the schools I was able to attend, I have great appreciation for a work ethic I developed and a toughness that only comes from Boston."
