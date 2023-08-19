Watch CBS News
East Bridgewater woman charged with stealing packages from Tewksbury apartment complex

TEWKSBURY - An East Bridgewater woman is accused of stealing several packages from an apartment complex in Tewksbury.

It happened twice last week at the Lodge at Ames Hill. Police said Sunny McDonough got inside a room filled with packages when one of the residents held the door open for her. 

McDonough allegedly stole several packages, making multiple trips to her car with the stolen goods. Police said she's also suspected of similar crimes in other communities.

