Sunburns during childhood may be associated with skin cancer later in life

By Mallika Marshall, MD

BOSTON -- Sunburns during childhood may be associated with skin cancer later in life.  

Researchers looked at more than 169,000 Norwegian women and found that those with a greater number of sunburns throughout life were at higher risk of melanoma and squamous cell skin cancer and that sunburns in childhood were the biggest contributor to melanoma later in life.

Therefore it's crucial for parents to help their children avoid sunburns with protective clothing, effective sunscreens, and avoiding excessive sun exposure. 

