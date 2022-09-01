Watch CBS News
Local News

Sumner Tunnel will stay open for Labor Day Weekend

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

City of Boston prepares for students' annual move-in day
City of Boston prepares for students' annual move-in day 01:52

BOSTON - The Sumner Tunnel will stay open for Labor Day weekend, a busy time for move-ins around Boston.

Construction will resume the following weekend, from 11 p.m. on Friday, September 9 until 5 a.m. on Monday, September 12.

Work on repairing deteriorating infrastructure in the tunnel began in June and was scheduled to last 36 weeks. It typically closes every weekend except for major holidays.

CBSBoston.com Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on September 1, 2022 / 11:18 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.