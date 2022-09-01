Sumner Tunnel will stay open for Labor Day Weekend
BOSTON - The Sumner Tunnel will stay open for Labor Day weekend, a busy time for move-ins around Boston.
Construction will resume the following weekend, from 11 p.m. on Friday, September 9 until 5 a.m. on Monday, September 12.
Work on repairing deteriorating infrastructure in the tunnel began in June and was scheduled to last 36 weeks. It typically closes every weekend except for major holidays.
