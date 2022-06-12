Sumner Tunnel construction already testing patience of drivers, nearby business owners

BOSTON -- Work inside the Sumner Tunnel in Boston is underway, and it's causing confusion and traffic jams all around the area.

This is the first weekend of a nine-month stretch of work being done on the 88-year-old tunnel. The heavily-used tunnel will be closed on weekends for the next 36 weeks (except on major holidays) while repairs and renovations take place. The tunnel will reopen on Mondays at 5 p.m.

Construction is being done because the tunnel is deteriorating and needs a major renovation. Traffic will be rerouted through the Ted Williams Tunnel or winding routes through Revere and Chelsea.

MassDOT admits increased traffic congestion is unavoidable for the two-year $157 million restoration project. It is encouraging people to avoid driving altogether and take the Blue Line subway.

Drivers expressed they are already frustrated, and now have months of this to endure.

"I love visiting Boston, but the traffic and detours is a problem," one driver said.

Detours for Sumner Tunnel closure CBS Boston

"I am going to lose a lot of business," said Edwin Solano, who runs two stores in East Boston.

He says just getting to work now takes twice as long, and he's deeply concerned about his businesses.

"Imagine people coming to work who used to take the tunnel. Now, they have to go all the way around the Ted Williams [Tunnel] to get to downtown," said Solano. "We pray that things go well and we have more walking people around. Otherwise, we are going to suffer a lot.

In phase two of the project, the tunnel will be closed completely from May 2023 to September 2023.