Sumner Tunnel to close again this weekend

Sumner Tunnel to close for construction this weekend

BOSTON -- The Sumner Tunnel will be closed this weekend for the first time in weeks. It is supposed to close every weekend, except for major holidays, as construction takes place on the deteriorating infrastructure.

The project began early last month and was scheduled to last for 36 weeks.

The Juneteenth holiday, issues on the MBTA downtown, and the July 4th holiday have prevented the tunnel's closure for the last three weekends.

Drivers should anticipate the closure will have a ripple effect on traffic in the city.

Massport recommends giving yourself an extra hour to get to Logan Airport.

The tunnel closes at 11 p.m. on Friday.