Summer's first mosquito with West Nile Virus found in Easton

EASTON - West Nile Virus has been found in Massachusetts mosquitoes for the first time this year -- in the town of Easton.

The virus was found in a sample collected on July 11, according to the state's Department of Public Health. No human cases have been reported.

"West Nile virus is part of summer in Massachusetts, and we expect to see infected mosquitoes at this time of year," said Public Health Commissioner Margret Cooke. "Now is the time to start taking steps to avoid mosquito bites."

West Nile Virus is transmitted to a person through a bite from an infected mosquito. Some people who are infected have no symptoms; others experience flu-like symptoms. Occasionally, more serious symptoms may occur.

DPH recommends using mosquito repellent, wearing clothing that covers arms and legs, not going outside during peak mosquito hours (dawn to dusk) and repairing screens and emptying standing water around your home.

There were 11 human cases of the virus in 2021.