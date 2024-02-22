Massachusetts summer camp for performing arts helps kids "find their voice"

BROCKTON – A Massachusetts summer camp is celebrating a milestone as they have now been helping students find their voice for 25 years.

The Summer Stars Camp for the Performing Arts takes place each year at the Northfield Mount Hermon School in Gill.

"Running the camp for 25 years has been an absolute privilege. I get to work with fabulous young people and help them find their voice," said Donna Milani Luther, executive and founding director of the camp.

The camp will take place for nine days in August. Campers get a chance to open up and share their personality.

Azzure Lewis is attending the camp for the fourth time this summer.

"The first year, I didn't know what I was going into," Lewis said. "I didn't even know that it was a performing arts camp. Definitely seeing everybody's aura and I was like, 'Where am I?'"

Seth Bennett came to camp and learned improv. It's a skill he feels he can use not just at camp.

"I think that I'm really good at just coming up with stuff on the spot and I have really snarky comments. I use improv a lot in my life," Bennett said.

The camp has given both Lewis and Bennett a chance to explore their creative sides and see what others can also do.

"This camp is just so different because even kids bring their own instruments, it's like, now I want to play your instrument," Lewis said.

One of the only complaints is that the camp has to end.

"We always ask the kids at the end of the year, what can we do to improve camp? And they say two weeks, at least two weeks. I can't imagine what would happen then," Luther said.

Bennett was one of those campers.

"I was one of those people that said it should be two weeks or a month. I think that it should be longer," Bennett said.

For more information on the Summer Stars Camp for Performing Arts, visit their website.