Summer Stars Camp for Performing Arts brings confidence to kids

GILL – Summer Stars Camp for Performing Arts lets kids shine regardless of their economic background. The Massachusetts camp has been helping people find their voice and get creative for more than 20 years.

To experience the summer magic, all you are only to do is register online and get a recommendation from teacher.

"Kids have the opportunity to do African dance, hip hop. They play in a rock band and do improvisation. They make a music video," said Donna Milani Luther, founder of the camp.

The Summer Stars Camp for Performing Arts is a 9-day adventure in western Massachusetts. It started in 2000 and it brings together over 150 kids every year who are economically challenged.

"I think we design the entire camp for kids to ease their ways in and then say, 'Oh. I can try this,'" Luther said.

It's that "try this" factor that changes lives and opens minds. From the first day to the last, the campers grow.

"It's a beautiful thing to watch them just transform from being so shy and closed and trying to figure out who's who and 'What am I doing here?' to that last day where they are crying," dance teacher Shaumba-Yandje Dibinga said.

The camp has created a space that brings confidence

"Being around people who look like me and they have similar interests as me, it's an experience that I will never get anywhere else," Savannah Cardoso, a former camper and lodge leader said.

The camp brings a joy to all that are involved

"So for them to be able to be in a space where they don't have to pay for it and get breakfast, lunch and dinner. A beautiful place to be, and be in peace," Dibinga said.

"We are all there because we want to build relationships with people. I think all those things mixed together created this environment that is Summer Stars," Cardoso added.

