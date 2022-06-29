Non-profit provides summer camp in Sudbury for kids battling cancer

SUDBURY - For kids where cancer has taken most of their days, summer camp might not always be an option. But Erin Stern and the non-profit Camp Casco in Sudbury are trying to change that.

"We thought, wouldn't it be so cool if there was a camp just for kids affected by cancer right here in Massachusetts. We have the best cancer care in the country, right here in the state." Stern, the co-founder and CEO of Camp Casco, told WBZ-TV.

"Every kid is a kid. They deserve to have that classic summer camp experience that can really help every child flourish and we're able to do that here at Camp Casco."

The staff of volunteers is prepared.

"We learn about each child on their own. What their strengths are, what their weaknesses are, where they can really thrive here at camp and we work with their doctors to learn about how we can safely care for them in the camp setting," said Stern.

But the idea is the same - children building relationships.

"I get to see these kids grow up and I get to see them build these friendships and they come back to camp every year and they are like, 'Hey, Levan is here, I'm so excited to see you.' And how special it is to get to build those budding friendships, some even come back as counselors. So, to be able to see that transition is like the most rewarding thing in the world," Stern told WBZ.

Camp Casco has a week-long camp and an overnight camp and they also just received a grant that will allow them to take in 10 more kids.

