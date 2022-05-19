Watch CBS News
"It's ridiculous": Sullivan Square road work will cause traffic delays for weeks

By Tiffany Chan

BOSTON - Traffic around the Schrafft's rotary near Charlestown is already pretty bad, but you add road work - it makes the commute to and from work even more stressful.

The midday traffic coming in through Sullivan Square reached the Encore casino in Everett on Wednesday.

"It's extremely frustrating," a Charlestown resident said.

Drivers are annoyed by the stop-and-go commute along Route 99 caused by the temporary closure of the Sullivan Square underpass. Orange cones are blocking the entrance as engineers spend weeks fully inspecting the tunnel for safety.

"All the people that are going to Boston, instead of being able to go to Boston they got to funnel to one lane," a truck driver told WBZ.

Drivers coming from Charlestown, Somerville and Everett inched along to the rotary near the Schrafft's building causing traffic delays for folks heading home.

"I live in Charlestown and to come in and out of Charlestown, it is ridiculous," a woman said.  

The city of Boston is urging drivers to pack a lot of patience or find an alternate route. Boston Public Works expects the project to take 5-7 weeks.

