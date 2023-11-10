These "very adorable" sugar gliders in Boston are going up for adoption

BOSTON - Looking for an "adorable" addition to your family? The MSPCA in Boston has 33 sugar gliders up for adoption after a surprise arrival on Monday.

The males have been neutered and are ready to find new homes. Females will be kept in foster care to see if any are pregnant.

"Sugar Gliders are complex little creatures with special needs, so if you're considering bringing one home, we ask that you do your research!" the MSPCA said.

The organization says some of the single sugar gliders would be best suited in a home with "an existing sugar glider friend," and there are other pairs or groups that would like to stay together.

What to know about sugar gliders

The MSPCA has said for past sugar glider adoptions that the animals are "extremely social and can make great pets," but they need special care.

They are nocturnal and need a protein-rich diet like cooked eggs, special pellets, leafy green veggies and some fruits.

Sugar gliders are marsupials and they love hanging out in pouches like shirt pockets or special fabric pounces that can be found at pet stores. They like to play with other sugar gliders, as well as people. In the wild, they can glide as far as 150 feet thanks to their "built-in parachutes," the American Museum of Natural History says.

Anyone interested in adopting a sugar glider can visit the MSPCA's Boston Adoption Center during its open hours from noon to 3 p.m., Tuesday through Sunday. Potential adopts should be prepared to show a photo of where they plan to keep the animals. One pair found a new home on Thursday, but the MSPCA said plenty more are still available.