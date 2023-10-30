Adding sugar to coffee or tea not a big health risk, research suggests

BOSTON - It might be okay to add a spoonful of sugar to your coffee in the morning.

Researchers in Europe looked at data on Danish men and found that adding sugar to coffee or tea was not associated with an increased risk of diabetes or death due to cancer or heart disease.

They did not ask the men how much sugar they added to their beverages, but assumed it was a little.

And of course, there is a big difference between how much sugar you're likely to add to your coffee at home and how much sugar you get at your local coffee shop.

There are four grams in one teaspoon of sugar, but flavored coffees made by your favorite barista could contain upwards of 50 grams of sugar.