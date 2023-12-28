Suffolk County House of Corrections inmate dies after "apparent fight"
BOSTON – Police are investigating after an inmate died early Wednesday morning at the Suffolk County House of Corrections.
It happened around 3:45 a.m.
The Suffolk District Attorney's office said an investigation is underway after an "apparent fight between two inmates."
One of the inmates was brought to an area hospital where they later died.
No additional details are currently available.
