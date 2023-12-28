Watch CBS News
Suffolk County House of Corrections inmate dies after "apparent fight"

By Matt Schooley

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON – Police are investigating after an inmate died early Wednesday morning at the Suffolk County House of Corrections.

It happened around 3:45 a.m.

The Suffolk District Attorney's office said an investigation is underway after an "apparent fight between two inmates."

One of the inmates was brought to an area hospital where they later died.

No additional details are currently available. 

First published on December 28, 2023 / 2:08 PM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

