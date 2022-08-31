Warren, Markey, Wu withdraw Arroyo endorsements in Suffolk DA race

BOSTON – Senators Elizabeth Warren and Ed Markey and Boston Mayor Michelle Wu all announced Wednesday they are rescinding their endorsements for Ricardo Arroyo in the Suffolk District Attorney race.

Last week, the Boston Globe published an article alleging that Arroyo was accused of sexual assault when he was a teenager. Arroyo denied sexually assaulting anyone and said police never interviewed him.

Arroyo called for an independent investigation into the Globe report. He also blamed his opponent, interim Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden for the leak.

On Tuesday, the Globe published a new interview with one of the women, who said Arroyo sexually assaulted her in 2005 when they were high school classmates.

Warren and Markey released a joint statement Wednesday about their decision to no longer endorse Arroyo.

"The accusations in this case are serious and in light of the latest victim statements reported in Tuesday evening's Boston Globe, we have notified the campaign that we are rescinding our endorsement of Ricardo Arroyo for District Attorney," the statement read.

Wu said that with less than one week to go until Election Day, and tens of thousands of votes already cast, she is "disheartened at the turmoil" in the race.

The allegations by someone who was a minor at the time are deeply troubling to me, as is newly reported information on anonymous threats she received in the past. For the District Attorney to advance the reforms our communities deserve, the office must have our communities' trust and confidence. I can no longer make a public recommendation for a candidate for this office.

Wu said the statement "should not be taken as a tacit endorsement to vote for Kevin Hayden for District Attorney."

Rep. Ayanna Pressley also announced Wednesday she is rescinding her endorsement for Arroyo.

"The events of the past two weeks have caused renewed trauma for all involved and deeply eroded public trust in our candidates for Suffolk County District Attorney. As a result, I am no longer endorsing in this race," Pressley said.

Election Day is scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 6.