Suffolk County District Attorney candidate Ricardo Arroyo releases some paperwork from sexual assault investigation

BOSTON -- Boston City Councilor and Suffolk County District Attorney candidate Ricardo Arroyo released some of the redacted paperwork from an investigation into sexual assault claims against him from almost two decades ago.

On Friday, Arroyo tweeted a picture showing part of the case file, dated July 21, 2006. It said, "After thoroughly reviewing the case file, including all the investigative reports contained within it, I have concluded that this case should be cleared as unfounded."

But the tweet did not include any discussions of the incident itself, the evidence, or the reasons why authorities were not going forward with charges. There is no paperwork yet from the second reported investigation.

Arroyo has insisted he was innocent and told the Boston Globe he did not know why he was ever investigated.

A statement released by the Arroyo campaign said in part: "This new information confirms what Ricardo Arroyo has been saying all along -- he has never sexually assaulted anyone."

Most of Arroyo's major supporters have pulled their endorsement of him.

He faces incumbent D.A. Kevin Hayden in the primary on Tuesday.