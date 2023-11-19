Watch CBS News
2-year-old flown to hospital after falling from shopping cart in Sudbury

By Matt Schooley

SUDBURY – A 2-year-old was rushed to the hospital on Sunday after falling from a shopping cart in Sudbury.

An ambulance from Wayland responded to the scene.

According to the Wayland Fire Department, the child was taken by ambulance to a waiting medical helicopter.

The 2-year-old was flown to a Boston hospital for treatment.

No additional details are currently available.

