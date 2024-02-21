Fire damages large home in Sudbury

Large home in Sudbury damaged in early morning fire

Large home in Sudbury damaged in early morning fire

Large home in Sudbury damaged in early morning fire

SUDBURY - Fire tore through a large home in Sudbury early Wednesday morning.

It appeared to have started sometime after 5 a.m. at a house on Goodman's Hill Road off Boston Post Road. Smoke could be seen pouring out of the back of the house just after sunrise.

There's no word yet if anyone was hurt or how the fire started.

The 9,000 square foot home is described online as having five bedrooms and six bathrooms.

Smoke poured out of the back of the house on Goodman's Hill Road in Sudbury early Wednesday morning. CBS Boston

No other information is available at this point in the investigation.