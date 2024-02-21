Fire damages large home in Sudbury
SUDBURY - Fire tore through a large home in Sudbury early Wednesday morning.
It appeared to have started sometime after 5 a.m. at a house on Goodman's Hill Road off Boston Post Road. Smoke could be seen pouring out of the back of the house just after sunrise.
There's no word yet if anyone was hurt or how the fire started.
The 9,000 square foot home is described online as having five bedrooms and six bathrooms.
No other information is available at this point in the investigation.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.