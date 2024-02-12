Massachusetts florists working to get Valentine's Day arrangements out despite winter storm

SUDBURY - Everything looks beautiful at Massachusetts florists the week of Valentine's Day, but with a nor'easter barreling its way into the region on Tuesday the weather will be ugly and challenging for florists.

"On New Year's Day, I start thinking about this and the weather. And it stresses me out, and I know all my fellow florists it stresses them out so much," said Michael Devlin who owns Frugal Flower in Sudbury.

Valentine's Day is just two days away and the phones are constantly ringing.

But Devlin says his team is working feverishly to get flower arrangements made and orders out the door.

He hopes the snow will not impact too many of his orders.

"It plays a significant role as far as doing deliveries. A typical driver can get out 40-60 deliveries per day and if it snows that's probably cut in half," Devlin said.

Flower shops were greatly impacted back in 2015 when a major snowstorm blanketed the region on Valentine's Day.

Fortunately, this storm is happening a day before and he's making adjustments.

"Tomorrow is plug through the day. We are taking most of our deliveries, we are trying to pull from Tuesday and doing them today. Or pushing them to Wednesday if possible, contacting the customers," he said.

Devlin says he had to get his rental trucks in a day earlier to prepare for the storm.

"The van rental place asked us to pick up the vans today instead of tomorrow because they are not going to be in. Also, roads may be cleared, but are the driveways and are the walkways cleared so we have to deal with all that stuff as well," he said.

He's been in this business for 30 years and nothing surprises him when it comes to the weather.

"My message to customers is order early and be patient. We're gonna get flowers delivered," he said.