Video shows 2 men saving person from being hit by Red Line train

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON - Two men were caught on video saving a person from being hit by a Red Line train.

The person fell onto the tracks at the MBTA station in Andrew Square in South Boston Friday morning. Two men saw it happen and pulled the person back up onto the platform just seconds before a train pulled into the station.

Transit Police said the person who fell wasn't hurt and didn't want to go to the hospital.

The person who sent the video to WBZ-TV doesn't know who the two heroes are, but they wanted the life-saving actions to be acknowledged. 

First published on June 3, 2023 / 2:14 PM

