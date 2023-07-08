Sturbridge Police ask for help identifying man who paid for ice cream cone with counterfeit $100 bill

Sturbridge Police seek help identifying man who bought ice cream cone with counterfeit bill

STURBRIDGE — Sturbridge Police are asking for help identifying a man who is suspected of using a counterfeit bill to pay for an ice cream cone.

On June 30, the suspect arrived at Wicked Licks on Main Street with a female companion. He was seen wearing a black t-shirt, a black baseball cap, and khaki shorts and driving a white BMV with no front plates.

The man parked his car in a handicapped spot and entered the ice cream parlor with his female companion.

Once inside, he ordered a strawberry cone and paid with a $100 bill, which was later found to be counterfeit.

Anyone with information regarding the man is asked to contact the Sturbridge Police Department.