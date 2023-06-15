Stuffed moose and bear move into New Hampshire Senator Jeanne Shaheen's DC office
WASHINGTON, DC - A moose and a bear moved into the U.S. Capitol and both are linked to New Hampshire Senator Jeanne Shaheen.
The moose and bear are stuffed and both are now on display in Shaheen's office at the Hart Senate Office Building.
"Marty the Moose" and "Kodak the Bear" were brought in as part of the twelfth annual Experience New Hampshire event in DC on Wednesday.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.