Stuffed moose and bear move into New Hampshire Senator Jeanne Shaheen's DC office

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

WASHINGTON, DC - A moose and a bear moved into the U.S. Capitol and both are linked to New Hampshire Senator Jeanne Shaheen.

Marty The Moose And Kodak The Bear Return To Capitol Hill
Staff members in Sen. Jeanne Shaheen's office set up a stuffed moose at the Hart Senate Office Building on June 13, 2023. Kevin Dietsch / Getty Images

The moose and bear are stuffed and both are now on display in Shaheen's office at the Hart Senate Office Building.

Staff members in Sen. Jeanne Shaheen's office unload a stuffed bear at the Hart Senate Office Building on June 13, 2023. Kevin Dietsch / Getty Images

"Marty the Moose" and "Kodak the Bear" were brought in as part of the twelfth annual Experience New Hampshire event in DC on Wednesday.

June 15, 2023

