Study says seniors sleep better in warmer temperatures

BOSTON - Many of us like to sleep in cooler temperatures, but seniors may want to crank up the thermostat a bit.

Researchers at Harvard and Marcus Institute for Aging Research studied 50 people in the Boston area aged 65 and older.

The participants wore a ring linked to their smartphone to monitor their sleep and vital signs, and sensors were put in their bedrooms to track overnight room temperatures.

They found that sleep was "most efficient and restful" when bedroom temperatures were between 68 and 77 degrees Fahrenheit though the ideal range was between 70 and 74 degrees.