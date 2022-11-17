Watch CBS News
Study: Power walking could be good for aging brains

By Mallika Marshall, MD

BOSTON – A new study finds that power walking could be good for our brains.

As we age, it becomes more difficult for blood to flow freely in and out of the brain which can lead to lower levels of oxygen and nutrients and a build-up of toxins. 

But researchers looked at 73 people between the ages of 60 and 80 and found that a half-hour of aerobic exercise four to five times a week for a year resulted in improved brain blood flow. Simply stretching and toning did not. 

The researchers say this improved blood flow could result in better brain health.

