Study: Marital strife can be bad for your health

By Mallika Marshall, MD

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON – Marriage, in general, is associated with better health. But marital strife can be harmful.

Researchers at Ohio State University studied 42 married heterosexual couples who had been together for an average of 12 years. 

They tested their blood for inflammatory markers and raised small blisters or wounds on each partner's forearm.  

They found that when the married couples communicated with each other in negative ways, both spouses, but especially the women, suffered emotionally, had higher levels of inflammation, and their wounds took longer to heal, suggesting that their immune system was impaired.  

They say couples can learn better communication skills to reduce negative, unhealthy interactions.

Mallika Marshall, MD
Mallika Marshall, MD is an Emmy-award-winning journalist and physician who has served as the HealthWatch Reporter for CBS Boston/WBZ-TV for over 20 years.

First published on January 26, 2023 / 5:44 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

