Study: Lyme disease cases way up, with New England states leading the way

A new study finds that Lyme disease cases have skyrocketed over the years, especially in rural areas.

The report from the nonprofit FAIR Health says that based on private insurance claims, diagnoses for the tick-borne illness are up 357% in rural areas over the past 15 years and 65% in urban locations. In the past five years, Lyme cases are up 60% in rural areas and 19% for urban areas.

New England was featured prominently in the "Top Lyme Disease States in 2021," according to the study. Four states in the region were among the Top 5 for places with the most Lyme diagnoses as a percentage of all diseases diagnosed.

"The top states in 2021, from highest to lowest, were New Jersey, Vermont, Maine, Rhode Island and Connecticut," researchers said. "Maine, which was not previously on the list of top five states for Lyme disease claim lines, assumed third place in 2021, suggesting a growing presence of the tick-borne illness in the state."

The Centers for Disease Control says Lyme is "the most common vector-borne disease in the United States." Symptoms include fever, headache, fatigue and a skin rash.

FAIR Health also found that Lyme patients were more likely to receive diagnoses for malaise, fatigue and soft tissue-related issues than the general public.