Study: Golf is good for physical and mental health

BOSTON - With mild temperatures ahead, some people may be hitting the golf course which could provide a boost to their physical and mental health, especially for seniors.

Researchers in Finland looked at 25 male and female golfers aged 65 and older and found that an 18-hole round of golf had a greater effect on lipid and blood glucose levels than 3.5 miles of regular walking or Nordic walking.

They say even though golf has a lower exercise intensity than walking, it takes longer, so you tend to burn more calories overall. And because golf is played outdoors and usually with other people, it can also provide mental health benefits.