Study: Air pollution causes 2,780 deaths per year in Mass.

BOSTON - Air Pollution kills 2,780 people each year in Massachusetts, according to a new study released Sunday night.

The Boston College study also found that pollution is impacting the cognitive function of children across the state. Researchers estimated fetal and early life exposure are responsible for 2 IQ points per child.

The study said fossil fuel-burning vehicles and power plants are to blame.

Low-income communities have been hit the hardest hit, but disease and IQ loss occur in every community in Massachusetts.

"The highest air pollution rates are in Middlesex county," said in Massachusetts – not just statewide," said lead author Boston College Professor of Biology Dr. Philip J. Landrigan, director of the college's Global Observatory on Planetary Health. "That probably reflects the fact that an awful lot of big highways go through there - 128, 495, 93. Mass Pike. This is everybody's problem. Pollution travels across political boundaries."

Landrigan noted that Massachusetts meets clean air guidelines and the pollution levels in the state are below current Environmental Protection Agency standards.

"Clearly, current EPA air pollution standards are not adequately protecting public health," Landrigan said.

Of the 2,780 deaths attributable to air pollution in Massachusetts in 2019, 2,185 were due to lung cancer, 1,677 to heart disease, 343 to chronic lung disease and 200 to stroke. Air pollution was also deemed responsible for 15,386 cases of pediatric asthma and 308 instances of low birth weight.

The study also broke out the deaths by city and town, which is a first for the state.

City/ Town Total Population Estimated Number of Deaths Attributable to PM2.5 Air Pollution Deaths per 1,000 Attributable to PM2.5 Air Pollution Abington 16,668 6 0.36 Acton 23,662 6 0.26 Acushnet 10,625 5 0.5 Adams 8,010 4 0.54 Agawam 28,613 19 0.66 Alford 488 0 0.4 Amesbury 17,532 6 0.35 Amherst 39,924 5 0.13 Andover 36,356 8 0.23 Aquinnah 320 0 0.14 Arlington 45,531 19 0.43 Ashburnham 6,348 3 0.46 Ashby 3,219 1 0.42 Ashfield 1,717 0 0.26 Ashland 17,807 6 0.33 Athol 11,732 6 0.48 Attleboro 45,237 20 0.45 Auburn 16,766 11 0.67 Avon 4,549 2 0.5 Ayer 8,196 5 0.55 Barnstable 44,477 24 0.53 Barre 5,578 2 0.3 Becket 1,716 1 0.63 Bedford 14,123 7 0.52 Belchertown 15,098 4 0.24 Bellingham 17,270 7 0.39 Belmont 26,116 8 0.32 Berkley 6,851 2 0.3 Berlin 3,240 2 0.56 Bernardston 2,090 1 0.35 Beverly 42,174 19 0.45 Billerica 43,367 17 0.39 Blackstone 9,288 4 0.41 Blandford 1,252 0 0.34 Bolton 5,426 1 0.24 Boston 692,600 220 0.32 Bourne 19,762 12 0.6 Boxborough 5,793 1 0.21 Boxford 8,332 2 0.23 Boylston 4,712 2 0.39 Braintree 37,190 22 0.58 Brewster 9,775 7 0.76 Bridgewater 27,619 9 0.31 Brimfield 3,680 2 0.48 Brockton 95,708 41 0.42 Brookfield 3,452 2 0.59 Brookline 59,121 17 0.28 Buckland 1,850 1 0.37 Burlington 28,627 12 0.41 Cambridge 118,927 26 0.22 Canton 23,805 12 0.5 Carlisle 5,252 1 0.25 Carver 11,767 5 0.44 Charlemont 1,233 1 0.52 Charlton 13,713 7 0.54 Chatham 5,982 5 0.9 Chelmsford 35,391 16 0.45 Chelsea 39,690 14 0.34 Cheshire 3,129 2 0.55 Chester 1,369 1 0.39 Chesterfield 1,249 0 0.29 Chicopee 55,126 19 0.35 Chilmark 922 0 0.39 Clarksburg 1,638 1 0.83 Clinton 14,000 8 0.56 Cohasset 8,548 3 0.39 Colrain 1,661 1 0.33 Concord 18,918 8 0.44 Conway 1,873 0 0.24 Cummington 874 1 0.63 Dalton 6,525 5 0.71 Danvers 27,549 16 0.57 Dartmouth 34,188 17 0.5 Dedham 25,219 19 0.74 Deerfield 4,991 2 0.44 Dennis 13,871 13 0.93 Dighton 7,967 3 0.35 Douglas 9,038 3 0.35 Dover 6,127 2 0.27 Dracut 31,634 14 0.43 Dudley 11,773 5 0.43 Dunstable 3,403 1 0.37 Duxbury 15,921 6 0.37 East Bridgewater 14,526 6 0.39 East Brookfield 2,210 1 0.56 East Longmeadow 16,192 12 0.73 Eastham 4,906 3 0.7 Easthampton 15,829 6 0.35 Easton 25,105 8 0.34 Edgartown 4,348 2 0.39 Egremont 1,205 0 0.32 Erving 1,750 1 0.34 Essex 3,799 1 0.35 Everett 46,451 15 0.33 Fairhaven 16,078 11 0.66 Fall River 89,541 48 0.53 Falmouth 30,993 20 0.66 Fitchburg 40,638 22 0.55 Florida 715 0 0.54 Foxborough 18,399 6 0.3 Framingham 74,416 27 0.36 Franklin 34,087 9 0.27 Freetown 9,394 3 0.36 Gardner 20,683 4 0.18 Georgetown 8,768 2 0.23 Gill 1,465 0 0.31 Gloucester 30,430 15 0.48 Goshen 1,059 0 0.13 Gosnold 75 0 0.61 Grafton 18,883 7 0.35 Granby 6,291 1 0.22 Granville 1,611 1 0.46 Great Barrington 6,945 5 0.75 Greenfield 17,258 10 0.6 Groton 11,325 3 0.28 Groveland 6,849 2 0.29 Hadley 5,342 2 0.38 Halifax 7,896 3 0.38 Hamilton 8,051 2 0.25 Hampden 5,177 4 0.69 Hancock 696 0 0.42 Hanover 14,570 4 0.27 Hanson 10,914 4 0.35 Hardwick 3,057 1 0.29 Harvard 6,620 2 0.28 Harwich 12,142 9 0.76 Hatfield 3,251 1 0.34 Haverhill 64,014 24 0.38 Hawley 334 0 0.51 Heath 695 0 0.52 Hingham 24,679 14 0.58 Hinsdale 1,911 0 0.2 Holbrook 11,033 5 0.5 Holden 19,303 7 0.35 Holland 2,482 1 0.34 Holliston 14,912 4 0.29 Holyoke 40,117 16 0.4 Hopedale 5,951 3 0.56 Hopkinton 18,470 5 0.28 Hubbardston 4,829 2 0.36 Hudson 19,864 10 0.48 Hull 10,475 5 0.49 Huntington 2,169 1 0.31 Ipswich 14,074 6 0.42 Kingston 13,863 6 0.47 Lakeville 11,561 5 0.4 Lancaster 8,082 3 0.42 Lanesborough 2,940 2 0.56 Lawrence 80,028 20 0.25 Lee 5,664 4 0.76 Leicester 11,341 6 0.5 Lenox 4,944 5 0.97 Leominster 41,716 26 0.62 Leverett 1,837 1 0.32 Lexington 33,132 13 0.39 Leyden 715 0 0.32 Lincoln 7,052 3 0.39 Littleton 10,227 4 0.37 Longmeadow 15,705 9 0.59 Lowell 110,997 41 0.37 Ludlow 21,233 7 0.32 Lunenburg 11,736 6 0.49 Lynn 94,299 34 0.36 Lynnfield 12,999 5 0.35 Malden 60,470 19 0.32 Manchester-by-the-Sea 5,434 2 0.3 Mansfield 24,470 7 0.28 Marblehead 20,555 7 0.34 Marion 5,188 3 0.53 Marlborough 39,597 18 0.46 Marshfield 25,967 11 0.43 Mashpee 14,229 8 0.53 Mattapoisett 6,401 3 0.49 Maynard 11,336 4 0.33 Medfield 12,955 4 0.3 Medford 57,341 29 0.5 Medway 13,479 4 0.33 Melrose 28,016 9 0.32 Mendon 6,223 2 0.29 Merrimac 6,960 1 0.2 Methuen 50,706 19 0.37 Middleborough 25,463 12 0.48 Middlefield 534 0 0.46 Middleton 10,110 4 0.35 Milford 29,101 15 0.5 Millbury 13,947 7 0.53 Millis 8,310 3 0.38 Millville 3,257 1 0.36 Milton 27,593 14 0.5 Monroe 115 0 - Monson 8,787 2 0.27 Montague 8,212 5 0.63 Monterey 924 0 0.32 Montgomery 866 0 0.43 Mount Washington 157 0 0.31 Nahant 3,513 2 0.48 Nantucket 11,399 3 0.29 Natick 36,050 15 0.41 Needham 31,388 15 0.48 New Ashford 223 0 0.38 New Bedford 95,363 46 0.49 New Braintree 1,024 0 0.15 New Marlborough 1,458 1 0.54 New Salem 1,021 0 0.19 Newbury 7,148 2 0.28 Newburyport 18,289 8 0.42 Newton 88,414 34 0.38 Norfolk 12,003 3 0.24 North Adams 12,730 8 0.64 North Andover 31,188 11 0.35 North Attleborough 29,364 10 0.32 North Brookfield 4,792 2 0.36 North Reading 15,865 5 0.33 Northampton 28,451 8 0.29 Northborough 15,109 7 0.43 Northbridge 16,679 9 0.55 Northfield 2,958 1 0.38 Norton 19,948 7 0.36 Norwell 11,153 4 0.36 Norwood 29,725 18 0.61 Oak Bluffs 4,667 2 0.42 Oakham 1,957 1 0.29 Orange 7,582 4 0.48 Orleans 5,788 5 0.79 Otis 1,539 1 0.35 Oxford 14,009 7 0.49 Palmer 12,232 5 0.4 Paxton 4,963 2 0.37 Peabody 53,070 35 0.66 Pelham 1,313 0 0.27 Pembroke 18,509 7 0.36 Pepperell 12,114 4 0.3 Peru 834 1 1.05 Petersham 1,250 0 0.34 Phillipston 1,746 0 0.2 Pittsfield 42,142 27 0.64 Plainfield 661 0 0.39 Plainville 9,293 4 0.41 Plymouth 61,528 25 0.41 Plympton 2,987 1 0.39 Princeton 3,488 1 0.27 Provincetown 2,961 2 0.58 Quincy 94,470 44 0.47 Randolph 34,362 13 0.38 Raynham 14,470 7 0.51 Reading 25,400 9 0.35 Rehoboth 12,385 3 0.27 Revere 53,073 21 0.4 Richmond 1,416 0 0.28 Rochester 5,687 1 0.23 Rockland 17,986 9 0.48 Rockport 7,282 4 0.53 Rowe 389 0 0.33 Rowley 6,473 2 0.32 Royalston 1,277 0 0.24 Russell 1,792 1 0.47 Rutland 8,938 3 0.37 Salem 43,226 16 0.36 Salisbury 9,534 3 0.34 Sandisfield 891 0 0.44 Sandwich 20,169 9 0.47 Saugus 28,361 14 0.48 Savoy 675 0 0.32 Scituate 18,924 8 0.4 Seekonk 15,770 6 0.35 Sharon 18,895 4 0.23 Sheffield 3,129 2 0.53 Shelburne 1,837 1 0.29 Sherborn 4,335 1 0.18 Shirley 7,636 4 0.46 Shrewsbury 38,526 16 0.42 Shutesbury 1,754 0 0.22 Somerset 18,129 11 0.62 Somerville 81,360 23 0.28 South Hadley 17,625 6 0.34 Southampton 6,171 1 0.24 Southborough 10,208 3 0.26 Southbridge 16,878 11 0.67 Southwick 9,740 5 0.49 Spencer 11,935 6 0.53 Springfield 153,606 69 0.45 Sterling 8,174 4 0.5 Stockbridge 1,890 1 0.72 Stoneham 24,126 11 0.45 Stoughton 28,915 12 0.42 Stow 7,234 2 0.26 Sturbridge 9,597 4 0.37 Sudbury 19,655 5 0.28 Sunderland 3,629 1 0.34 Sutton 9,582 3 0.35 Swampscott 15,298 5 0.36 Swansea 16,834 9 0.51 Taunton 57,464 27 0.48 Templeton 8,138 3 0.35 Tewksbury 31,178 14 0.45 Tisbury 4,096 1 0.37 Tolland 508 0 0.48 Topsfield 6,641 3 0.45 Townsend 9,506 4 0.39 Truro 2,008 1 0.7 Tyngsborough 12,527 3 0.24 Tyringham 312 0 0.47 Upton 8,065 2 0.31 Uxbridge 14,195 6 0.45 Wakefield 27,045 11 0.41 Wales 1,874 1 0.43 Walpole 25,200 11 0.44 Waltham 62,495 24 0.39 Ware 9,711 5 0.47 Wareham 22,745 13 0.55 Warren 5,222 2 0.31 Warwick 769 1 0.7 Washington 541 0 0.18 Watertown 35,939 15 0.42 Wayland 13,835 1 0.04 Webster 16,949 14 0.8 Wellesley 28,670 9 0.31 Wellfleet 2,724 1 0.45 Wendell 878 0 0.21 Wenham 5,278 2 0.29 West Boylston 8,077 7 0.82 West Bridgewater 7,281 4 0.5 West Brookfield 3,727 2 0.48 West Newbury 4,714 1 0.24 West Springfield 28,517 17 0.59 West Stockbridge 1,257 1 0.47 West Tisbury 2,904 1 0.3 Westborough 19,144 9 0.49 Westfield 41,204 21 0.5 Westford 24,817 6 0.25 Westhampton 1,637 0 0.23 Westminster 7,997 3 0.42 Weston 12,124 7 0.57 Westport 16,034 8 0.5 Westwood 16,400 8 0.48 Weymouth 57,746 28 0.49 Whately 1,567 1 0.55 Whitman 15,216 5 0.34 Wilbraham 14,689 5 0.32 Williamsburg 2,466 1 0.49 Williamstown 7,434 3 0.42 Wilmington 23,445 8 0.36 Winchendon 10,905 3 0.32 Winchester 22,799 9 0.41 Windsor 866 0 0.34 Winthrop 18,544 9 0.51 Woburn 40,228 23 0.56 Worcester 185,428 93 0.5 Worthington 1,175 0 0.37 Wrentham 12,023 6 0.47 Yarmouth 23,203 19 0.82