Studies find using Ozempic may not put people at higher risk of two potential side effects

BOSTON - As the number of Americans using Ozempic and similar drugs for weight loss grows, so do reports of potential side effects.

But there is some good news about two conditions that some worry could be linked to these medications.

These popular weight loss drugs can cause digestive problems, some more serious than others, but the FDA announced last week that it was looking into other potential side effects, including thoughts of suicide.

However, a large study of more than 1.8 million patients found a lower risk of suicidal thoughts in those on Wegovy or Ozempic compared to those using other classes of weight loss or diabetes drugs.

Also, a new study published in JAMA looking at more than half a million people with Type 2 diabetes found that these drugs are not associated with an increased risk of pancreatic cancer compared to insulin.

The FDA will continue to monitor for other possible side effects.