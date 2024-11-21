Students inappropriately touched by man outside Boston school, police search for suspect

BOSTON - Boston police are looking for a suspicious man accused of inappropriately touching students outside Snowden International School in the Back Bay.

Harassing students

Police said the latest complaints started Thursday morning when a random man grabbed a student from behind while they walked to school.

Police radio communications could be heard saying, "He's pretty much harassing the students going into the building. He actually touched a kid's rear earlier today."

"Another incident this morning where a student was walking to school, and the male touched him inappropriately," police radioed.

"I think that's really scary to think about," said Kelly Pickering, who lives in the neighborhood. "I walk to work everyday, you caught me walking back home at night."

Larger police presence

Boston Public School officials said everyone's safety and security is their highest priority, saying in a statement:

"We have been made aware of recent incidents involving a suspicious individual who inappropriately touched a few of our students as they transitioned between buildings at the Snowden International School. The Boston Police Department was immediately notified in each case and the incidents are under investigation. We are working closely with police to ensure the individual is identified. We are also encouraging families to remind students about the importance of being aware of their surroundings and reporting any concerning behavior to their school."

"I'm going to keep top of mind now walking past this school," said Pickering. "I see the kids walking everyday, it's really sad to think that someone's doing that out here."

Officials said students should expect to see more officer presence around the campus over the coming days. Police said they have a photo of the suspect.