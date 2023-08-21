Student loan repayments awarded to thousands of Massachusetts health care workers

BOSTON - Health care workers in Massachusetts are getting help paying their student loans.

The "MA Repay Program" is awarding more than $140 million in student loan repayments to nearly 3,000 primary care and behavioral health providers. Repayment awards range from $12,500 to $300,000 depending on qualifications, work environment and how many hours they've worked.

Social workers, doctors, psychiatrists, nurses, substance use recovery coaches and case managers were all eligible for repayments. About half the recipients are people of color and 70% are women, the Healey administration said. Most work in historically underserved communities.

"The MA Repay Program will be life-changing for thousands of our hardworking healthcare professionals while also helping more people enter and stay in this critical industry that has been suffering from workforce shortages," Gov. Maura Healey said in a statement.

The program introduced in 2022 under the Baker Administration was funded by the federal American Rescue Plan Act and the Opioid Recovery and Remediation Trust Fund. In the coming months, another $120 million will be available for loan repayments for those working in "behavioral and mental healthcare, skilled nursing, and home- and community-based settings."