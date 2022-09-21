Watch CBS News
813,000 in Massachusetts eligible for student loan debt relief

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON - The White House has released state-by-state data about who will qualify for federal student loan forgiveness.

In Massachusetts, 813,000 people will get up to $10,000 of their debt erased and 401,200 will get up to $20,000 wiped away because they were a Pell Grant recipient.

The U.S. Department of Education will release more information about getting the money in the next few weeks.

For more information on the program visit StudentAid.gov/debtrelief.

First published on September 21, 2022 / 6:46 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

