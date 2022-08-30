Massachusetts and 12 other states could tax federal student loan forgiveness, report says

Massachusetts and 12 other states could tax student loan forgiveness, report says

BOSTON - Some people getting federal student loan relief in Massachusetts might have to pay state taxes on it, according to a recent report.

The White House announced last week it's canceling up to $20,000 in federal student loan debt for millions of Americans. The Biden administration said that money would not be considered income on federal taxes.

But, according to an analysis from the Tax Foundation, an independent tax policy nonprofit, 13 states might consider it taxable income, including Massachusetts.

"The final count could be significantly smaller if states make legislative changes or administratively determine that the debt forgiveness can be excluded, or if conformity dates are updated retroactively," the foundation said in its report.

For those getting $10,000 of federal student debt relief in Massachusetts, they might have to pay up to $500 in state taxes, according to the foundation's analysis.

The Massachusetts Department of Revenue is still trying to figure out if there will be a tax bill for borrowers.

A recent state law prevents certain student loan forgiveness from being taxed like income, but it's not clear yet if the Biden plan qualifies.