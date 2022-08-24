Biden expected to announce some student loan debt forgiveness

WASHINGTON - President Joe Biden is expected to announce Wednesday that many Americans can have up to $10,000 in federal student loan debt forgiven.

Details of the plan are still being finalized, but three people familiar with it tell the Associated Press it will forgive up to $10,000 in student loan debt for anyone who makes less than $125,000 a year. They spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss details of the plan before it is announced.

Some categories of borrowers could be eligible for more relief, but that was still being discussed. Those same people say a pause on student loan payments will be extended until January.

Student loan debt has steadily trended upward with roughly 45 million Americans owing nearly $1.7 trillion dollars.

Student loan debt in Massachusetts CBS Boston

In Massachusetts, 12.8% of residents have student loan debt. The average student loan debt in the Commonwealth is $34,146.

Since Biden took office, Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Rep. Ayanna Pressley have pushed Biden to slash student loan debt. They introduced a resolution back in February 2021 urging the president to cancel up to $50,000 in federal student loan debt.