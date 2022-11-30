Newton students start landscaping business, now helping those in need with free service

Newton students start landscaping business, now helping those in need with free service

Newton students start landscaping business, now helping those in need with free service

NEWTON - Two seniors at Newton South High School have found a unique way to give back to their community.

They started their own business and now they're using it to help their neighbors.

Vassili Syssoev and Sam Klein have been friends for a couple of years now and they run Student Landscape together.

"What I think about me and Vassili is I feel like we've always had a very good work ethic and we are always kind of pushing each other," Klein told WBZ-TV.

They wanted to do work in their community, so they used an app called NextDoor to promote their landscaping, yard work and power washing business.

"I would relate it to Facebook in a way that it's more community-based. So, we kind of started there just looking for people in the greater Boston area mostly," said Syssoev.

To their surprise, business started to boom.

"I've never seen this many people. Like not even Newton, but West Roxbury, Brookline, Wellesley, Needham," Syssoev said.

"When I first started this, I didn't even think that this would become a real thing and the next thing I know, I feel like people actually needed my services," said Klein.

They decided to start a promotion to give free lawn care to the elderly and non-abled bodies in Newton.

"It's just such a great feeling to know that I can kind of help someone out and really help them do something that they can't do for themselves," Klein said.

"It's just such a great feeling knowing that you are making someone's day better by doing such a simple task," Syssoev told WBZ.

For more information, visit their website studentlandscape.com